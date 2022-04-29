Final vote expected today on COVID hero pay, Unemployment Insurance deal
hot967.fm
3 days ago
House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders reached a deal on COVID bonuses for front line workers and on re-filling the Unemployment Insurance Fund to avoid business tax increases — and it’s expected a bill...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
May 2 (UPI) -- Protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court on Monday night following a report of a leaked draft opinion signaling the high court intends to overturn abortion protections ensured in Roe vs. Wade. Demonstrators gathered outside the court chanting "abortion is healthcare" and carrying signs in opposition...
Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosA leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado. Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion...
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn...
Comments / 0