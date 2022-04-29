Minnesota Leaders Reach Deal On Unemployment Insurance, Frontline Worker Pay

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosA leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado. Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion...

COLORADO STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO