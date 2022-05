Despite the rapid acceptance of Bitcoin by local and federal governments, experts still say that cryptocurrencies do not fit to be legal tenders. The Central African Republic has become the first African country to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The Ministry of Finance and Budget and the Ministry of Digital Economy, Postal Services, and Telecommunications have submitted a joint document that recognizes BTC as an acceptable currency in the Central African Republic. Additionally, the document detailed the legal framework for crypto adoption in the country. Support also came from Opposition parties in the country who believe that the country can benefit from digital assets. The National Assembly believes that the new Bitcoin law will help the Central African Republic’s economic recovery.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO