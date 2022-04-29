ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Man Arrested for Choking a Woman

By Greg Cotterill
 3 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons man for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment 2nd, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Deputies...

