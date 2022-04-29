ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Maryland man arrested for possession, selling guns to minors

 3 days ago
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A Lexington Park 19-year-old has been arrested after a search of his home in early April resulted in a number of charges, according to police. In February 2022, officials from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution, transferring, manufacturing, and...

WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland bust nets $1M in drugs, 9 indictments, 34 guns

EASTON, Md. — Nine people have been indicted in connection with a drug bust conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland, authorities announced this week. In a Tuesday news release, Maryland State Police said the Caroline County Drug Task Force probe focused on “a drug-trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines” along the Eastern Shore.
PRESTON, MD
Daily Voice

Fentanyl-Laced 'Perc30' Kills 2 Virginia Teens, Authorities Say

Two Virginia teens died within days of each other after apparently ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl, authorities said. A 15-year-old died in Woodbridge on Sunday, April 24, and on April 26, a 14-year-old in Dale City, PWC police said. Police say the deaths are believed to be connected to the same drug, pending toxicology reports.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Washington, D.C. local news

