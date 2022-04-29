ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laytonsville, MD

History of the Town of Laytonsville

By MCS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 130th annual Laytonsville Community Parade returning to Laytonsville on Saturday, May 14 “Better Together for 130 Years” after a couple years off due to Covid-related concerns, we wanted to share some history on the town. Information and Pictures courtesy of the Laytonsville Historical Center:. Laytonsville...

CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Maryland Celebrates Harriet Tubman's Place in State History

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) - Maryland is revisiting the history of Harriet Tubman following Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to dedicate 2022 to the renowned Underground Railroad abductor, which many scholars say is an opportunity to inspire young people. “When it comes to the education curriculum, African American history is...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Bowser celebrates new housing for seniors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In Mayor Bowser’s efforts to bring more affordable housing to the D.C. area she and several city representatives have opened new housing units for seniors and their families. The Appleton, the Robeson, and the Rows are all three communities within the Spring Flats community. The project will be able to transform the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Frederick News-Post

Cemetery preservation workshop launches in Frederick

Christian Eckstein was a saloon keeper, father of six and a German immigrant. He lived with his wife, Elizabeth, on North Market Street in Frederick. No one in the group of preservation enthusiasts surrounding his grave Saturday afternoon knew his story until they lifted up Eckstein’s headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The effort marked the launch of nonprofit Preservation Maryland’s statewide cemetery preservation program. Workshops will be held in numerous counties over the next year, funded by the Rural Maryland Council.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

“Maryland Day” returns in person since start of pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday. After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

The best public high schools in Maryland in 2022, according to US News

Eight Maryland public high schools -- including three in greater Baltimore -- are among the 500 best in the nation, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report. Video above: Lyric Baltimore's Dream Big Essay Contest 2022 ceremony. The 2022 report ranked 211 schools in...
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clark Burger takes pride in offering the best burgers and poutine in Baltimore. Only all-natural, never-frozen, antibiotic-free Angus Beef is served at Clark Burger! Make sure to order one of their famous Poutine plates to go with your burger. Lunch and dinner are served daily, and you can wash it all down with a selection of local craft beers, thick shakes, or specialty sodas.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports Nearly 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as cases trend up in the state, but hospitalizations decline. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,392 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,030,144 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate declined to 4.55%, a 0.02% decrease compared to Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 183, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 148 are adults in acute care, 24 are adults in intensive care,...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.

Comments / 0

