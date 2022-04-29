The pick is in: NFL draft gets wacky

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is complete, with the Jets and Giants flourishing while the Steelers stumbled. President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump will be in Nebraska to support a gubernatorial candidate accused of sexual misconduct by eight women. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns after a two-year hiatus and we have all the movies and television shows you should watch this weekend.

⬛ The current strain of the avian flu was diagnosed in a human for the first time .

😷 COVID-19 is ravaging South Africa. What that means for the U.S. remains unclear .

📣 ESPN anchor Sage Steele filed a lawsuit against the network alleging violation of free speech rights .

📺 "I never saw it as my final destination": James Corden will leave CBS' "Late Late Show" next year .

👑 Today is Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 11th wedding anniversary. Here’s some style tips we’ve learned from the Duchess of Cambridge in her years as a royal .

Day 2 of the NFL draft will feature the second and third rounds

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is now complete, but some Day 1-caliber talent is still available for the second and third rounds , which kick off Friday evening (7 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open Friday's proceedings by making their first pick of the 2022 draft – the 33rd overall – and will have their choice of several notable names still on the board, including Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Baylor safety Jalen Pitre and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore. Quarterbacks Malik Willis (Liberty) and Matt Corral (Ole Miss) also remain available. The draft got started Thursday night and turned into a wild affair with lots of wheeling and dealing . First came the selection of five straight defensive players. Then as the night unfolded, six wide receivers went off the board, only one quarterback was taken , and nine trades (the most in the first round since 2004) went down.

🏈 NFL draft 2022 first-round winners and losers: Jets, Giants flourish as Steelers stumble .

🏈 NFL draft tracker 2022: Analysis on every pick in the first round .

🏈 Column from Jarrett Bell: Jaguars' bold move with No. 1 NFL draft pick puts Travon Walker under immense pressure .

🏈 Key wide receiver deals: Titans trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles | "Hollywood" Brown heads from the Ravens to the Cardinals .

📷 Photo of the Day: The NFL draft 2022 red carpet 📷

An Indianapolis Colts fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Athletes traded cleats for cufflinks Thursday, donning their best fashion as they headed into the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many of the players posed on the red carpet with family members and friends, wearing stylish suits for a change. The athletes dressed up while fans attending the first night of the draft took a more casual approach, wearing wacky headgear, suits and face paint supporting their favorite teams.

Click here to see some of the best photos from the NFL draft red carpet .

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with focus still on the Donbas region

The British Defense Ministry said in an update Friday that Russia's focus in its war on Ukraine remains the eastern Donbas region. Western officials say the Kremlin's apparent goal is to take the Donbas by encircling and crushing Ukrainian forces from the north, south and east. But so far, Russia's troops appear to have made only minor gains — a senior U.S. defense official described them as covering several kilometers a day. British officials added Friday that the limited Russian territorial gains have been achieved at significant cost to their forces. This has not stopped Russia from continuing its blistering attacks as it pounded targets across Ukraine Thursday, including an assault on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians.

🟡 "This fight is not cheap": Biden's biggest aid request yet heads to Congress, along with a sanctions plan .

🟡 "You're not going to get away with it": Ukraine unveils first war crimes charges amid 8,000 investigations .

🟡 "I would have lived happily" in Ukraine: War forces Holocaust survivors to flee again .

🟡 Expert analysis: Russia is using dolphins to protect Black Sea naval base, satellite photos suggest .

Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ORG XMIT: EM128 Emilio Morenatti, AP

💵 Biden might forgive $10,000 in loans. That covers little in tuition, fees, room and board .

👉 The Jan. 6 committee aims for June hearings on the Capitol attack. How will they affect the 2022 elections ?

❓ Who are the "Kremlin kids" sanctioned over the Russia-Ukraine war ?

🔵 Youth gun violence has increased , and many teens get their hands on guns from their own homes, experts and data say.

🌳 It's Arbor Day. Earth is losing its forests at an alarming rate, but hurdles stand in the way of policies that will curb drastic tree loss .

Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with candidate accused of groping 8 women

Donald Trump is in Nebraska Friday for a campaign rally featuring a supportive gubernatorial candidate who has been accused of groping by eight women . The women, who include a state senator, told the Nebraska Examiner that Charles W. Herbster touched then inappropriately while hugging them during public appearances. Herbster, an agribusiness executive running for governor, has denied the allegations, which have roiled his primary race against two prominent Nebraska Republicans. The current Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, has suggested Herbster should drop out of the race, saying "sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership." A bipartisan group of state senators put out a statement also calling the candidate's alleged behavior "disqualifying." The Nebraska primary is scheduled for May 10.

🔴 Nebraska GOP governor hopeful accused of groping women , including a state senator .

🔴 String of May Republican primaries to test Trump's staying power in the GOP .

In this file photo taken on December 07, 2020 US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The former president will hold a campaign rally in Nebraska April 29 with a gubernatorial candidate accused of groping eight women. SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

New Orleans' Jazz Fest returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson. The Red Hot Chili Peppers also will appear, taking the spot left vacant after the Foo Fighters pulled out due to the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last month . Jazz Fest is scheduled over two weekends: Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8. Louisiana stars taking the stage include PJ Morton, Lauren Daigle, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana and encompasses nearly every style imaginable. Those include R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between.

🎵 Pharrell moves his Something in the Water fest to D.C. for Juneteenth: "It's love, love, love."

🎵 Bonnaroo is set to return in 2022 with Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The Chicks: See the full lineup .

A freshly painted street mural outside Liuzza’s by the Track in New Orleans on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, celebrates the impending return of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The neighborhood bar and restaurant is a short walk from the gates of the site of the festival, which opens Friday, April, 29, after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin McGill, AP

📈 GDP fell 1.4% in the first three months of the year , marking economy’s worst quarterly showing since spring.

🛥 What to do with a seized Russian mega-yacht? The White House is looking to streamline how it deals with Russian assets .

🔥 Shaking and loud booms : Mississippi residents heard a fireball flying at 55,000 mph .

📂 Olivia Wilde was served custody papers over her kids with Jason Sudeikis while speaking onstage at CinemaCon .

Olivia Wilde, director of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," discusses the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Weekend Watch: Last episodes of 'Ozark' are available on Netflix

The final episodes of the hit Netflix series, "Ozark," hit the streaming platform Friday. The show – which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner – follows the Byrde family, which moved from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri to launder money for a drug cartel. The last seven installments will close out the fourth season, which was split into two parts. The first half began with the Byrde family getting into in a rollover accident in their van, before circling back to all kinds of chaotic action. But the second half of Season 4 begins at a more leisurely pace, at least for "Ozark," writes Bill Goodykoontz in his review.

📺 Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or "on the bubble?" Our 2022 status report .

📺 10 must-see movies coming out this summer, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "Thor: Love and Thunder."

(L-R) Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Skylar Gaertner attend the Premiere of Ozark S4 presented by Netflix at Paris Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. Monica Schipper, Getty Images

