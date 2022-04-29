ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Deep Dive: Restaurant reservations down 32-32.1% from 2019

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxVdc_0fNvJK9P00

As the summer gets closer and restrictions are relaxed, what will this mean for the restaurant industry?

In this week's Deep Dive, News 12 's Kristie Reeter is digging into the numbers to see who is booking reservations and what that means for jobs.

"We are still down about 32-32.1% from 2019 levels in terms of restaurant reservations, especially around the New York City area, so we are still not all the way back yet," says Caleb Silver of Investopedia.

MORE: Ready to eat out? 6 tips for making restaurant reservations

MORE: NYS Restaurant Association breaks down changes to the restaurant industry

Numbers are also down 9.1% in restaurant job openings.

"We know there is a lot of restaurant job openings in and around the New York City and Westchester area, so hopefully that all comes back as we get closer to the summer," says Silver.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

Funeral for 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader to be held Saturday

Family and friends of Kayla Green are set to gather Saturday to say their final farewells. The 16-year-old high school cheerleader was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon earlier this month. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The service is set to follow at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Food Drink#Deep Dive#Investopedia
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Elmsford vet charged with abusing animals

An Elmsford veterinarian has been charged with abusing animals. Authorities say Javier Diaz was caught on camera punching and kicking multiple animals while their owners were waiting in the lobby. Javier Diaz took off running as he left Elmsford Village Court Friday. The veterinarian and owner of Main Street Animal...
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy