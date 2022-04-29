ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Showers, Storms to Round Out Workweek in South Florida

By Adam Berg
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an old front stalled across the region and that will help trigger another round of showers and storms Friday afternoon with easily half of Miami-Dade and Broward feeling the raindrops....

