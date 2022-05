The launch of the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league almost went off without a hitch ... until it didn't. The rival golf league to the PGA Tour, led by CEO and golf legend Greg Norman, has been grabbing headlines for the better part of three months with those headlines mainly containing names of top stars who have bowed out of potential competition. On Monday, in an interview with ESPN, Norman revealed the league was set to kick off the week of the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, but controversial comments made by Phil Mickelson -- the biggest name prominently tied to the new league -- put a halt to the festivities.

