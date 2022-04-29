ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Constable painting 'transformed' after extensive cleaning

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA painting by the world-renowned landscape artist John Constable has gone on display after it underwent 270 hours of cleaning. The Embarkation of George IV from Whitehall: the Opening of Waterloo Bridge, 1817, was now back to its "full glory", the National Trust (NT) said. It now looks like...

www.bbc.com

