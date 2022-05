A man is under arrest as police hunt the whereabouts of a missing woman.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.The force said a man, aged 50, from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation and is currently helping police with inquiries.Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.She has not been seen since.Her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO