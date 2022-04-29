PublicSource wins 7 statewide awards, including prestigious Spotlight Award for Tenant Cities reporting

The team at PublicSource takes great pride in our journalism and community impact. Our greatest rewards come from reader feedback and support . However, we appreciate when the work of our dedicated staff is recognized locally and internationally, as it has been consistently over the past several years. Here we will keep you updated with new announcements of our journalism being celebrated in 2022. We’re grateful for the honors but we owe our biggest thanks to the people who have entrusted us with their stories. You make stories for a better Pittsburgh possible.

April 28, 2022

Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest

PublicSource was awarded seven awards in the 2021 Keystone Awards contest, including the prestigious Spotlight Award for non-daily reporting for the second year. The Spotlight Award is given to the journalist or journalists whose published investigative story or series scooped other media and placed the public’s right to know in the spotlight. This year’s award was received for Tenant Cities reporting in collaboration with news partner 90.5 WESA.

The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest annually recognizes the best in journalism. The contest is open to all journalists from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose work appeared in a publication in one of the two states.

A full list of PublicSource awards are as follows:

April 16, 2022

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania 2022 Golden Quill Award Finalists

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced finalists for the 2022 Golden Quill Awards. PublicSource staff members, freelance contributors and community members who worked with PublicSource to share their stories were nominated for 19 awards, across categories that include excellence in written journalism, audio journalism, video/broadcast journalism and journalist craft achievement.

Four of PublicSource’s nominations were for journalism produced with local news partners 90.5 WESA , The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle , Pittsburgh Magazine and Unabridged Press . The complete list of finalists is available here . Winners will be announced at the Golden Quills awards dinner in May.

See PublicSource’s awards in 2021

The post PublicSource wins 7 statewide awards, including prestigious Spotlight Award for Tenant Cities reporting appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.