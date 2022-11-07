PublicSource named best local digital news website in national contest

The team at PublicSource takes great pride in our journalism and community impact. Our greatest rewards come from reader feedback and support . However, we appreciate when the work of our dedicated staff is recognized locally and internationally, as it has been consistently over the past several years. Here we will keep you updated with new announcements of our journalism being celebrated in 2022. We’re grateful for the honors but we owe our biggest thanks to the people who have entrusted us with their stories. You make stories for a better Pittsburgh possible.

November 7, 2022

Local Media Assocation (LMA) announces the 2023 Digital Innovation Award winners.

PublicSource was honored in the Local Media Association (LMA) Digital Innovation Awards as the best local digital news website under 250,000 unique readers per month. Judges commented that, “PublicSource’s commitment to being a credible source of information for — and by — the Pittsburgh community is unparalleled.”

PublicSource’s 2021 photo essay City of Prayer was awarded second place for best digital news project awarded for entries that display captivating, innovative and intentional storytelling.

LMA’s Digital Innovation Awards recognize the best in local digital media in 16 categories such as best local website, best virtual event, best branded content strategy and more. It is a highly competitive contest designed to recognize both large and small media companies for their outstanding and innovative work.

September 27, 2022

The Insitute for Nonprofit News [INN] announced Quinn Glabicki as the winner of the 2022 Insight Award for Visual Journalism in the large division. Glabicki’s photo essay, City of Prayer , received accolades for its “truly impressive investment of time and commitment to tell an important story with depth, impact and nuance.”

The INN Nonprofit News Awards, or INNYs, honor excellence in journalism, leadership and community service across the field of nonprofit news. INN honored a total of 28 news organizations and leaders during its awards on Sept. 21.

August 12, 2022

PublicSource was honored with two national Edward R. Murrow awards for reporting by a small digital news organization, announced during the Radio Television Digital News Association’s national broadcast on Aug. 11. Read more about these prestigious awards here .

August 10, 2022

PublicSource was recognized with four awards in the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 34th annual Vann Media Awards contest.

Honorees will receive their awards at the Robert L. Vann Media Awards dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

June 28, 2022

The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle received an honorable mention by the American Jewish Press Association for a story it partnered on with PublicSource.

Chronicle Staff Writer David Rullo and Chris Hedlin of PublicSource co-authored the story “Pittsburgh Jewish leaders are handed frontline role in mental health.” According to the Chronicle’s write-up of the award , the judge commented: “Article shines a light on the difference between mental health counseling and pastoral counseling in a thoughtful, accessible way.”

PublicSource partners with the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle and more than a dozen others in delivering meaningful journalism to the region’s residents.

May 25, 2022

PublicSource’s reporting on education, housing, disabilities, religion and water quality was honored at the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s annual Golden Quill awards.

Reader support and vigorous collaboration with other outlets helped PublicSource and its media partners to win nine awards, with 10 other finalists.

Winners include:

PublicSource finalists include:

May 4, 2022

Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association Keystone Media Awards

PublicSource received four Keystone Media Awards honoring work produced by the newsroom in 2021.

The awards, published on April 28 by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, are presented each year to Pennsylvania journalists in recognition of journalism that “consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.”

Jourdan Hicks and Andy Kubis won first place in the podcast category for their work on From the Source, Season 2 .

Quinn Glabicki won first place in the photo story/essay category for The City of Prayer: Clairton’s residents persevere amid persistent pollution and violence .

Rich Lord and Kate Giammarise received an honorable mention in the investigative reporting category for their Tenant Cities series, produced in collaboration with 90.5 WESA .

Juliette Rihl and Colin Deppen received an honorable mention in the news feature category for their work on the coming crisis in dementia care and why PA is woefully underprepared . This was produced in partnership with SpotlightPA .

April 28, 2022

Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest

PublicSource was awarded seven awards in the 2021 Keystone Awards contest, including the prestigious Spotlight Award for non-daily reporting for the second year. The Spotlight Award is given to the journalist or journalists whose published investigative story or series scooped other media and placed the public’s right to know in the spotlight. This year’s award was received for Tenant Cities reporting in collaboration with news partner 90.5 WESA.

The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest annually recognizes the best in journalism. The contest is open to all journalists from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose work appeared in a publication in one of the two states.

A full list of PublicSource awards are as follows:

The post PublicSource named best local digital news website in national contest appeared first on PublicSource .