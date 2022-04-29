ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Roethlisberger recalls his draft day, suggests Steelers offensive line change, explains why a comeback won't happen

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Ben Roethlisberger, a quarterback from Miami (Ohio), holds up a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey after they selected him 11th overall in the first round at the NFL draft April 24, 2004 in New York.

On the morning of the NFL Draft, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined WDVE to reminisce about his own draft day back in 2004.

You know, the last time the Steelers drafted a quarterback in the first round.

Much like the 2022 edition, that year’s first round was marked with quarterback intrigue and speculation. Especially when the San Diego Chargers drafted Eli Manning (against his wishes) No. 1 overall, only to eventually swap him to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers.

That left Roethlisberger and those at his table on the draft floor frustrated.

“There is that infamous clip of my college coach (Terry Hoeppner) throwing that water bottle onto the table,” Roethlisberger told the ‘DVE Morning Show. “That’s because he thought he had the inside scoop from (Giants general manager) Ernie Accorsi that I was going there. And when it didn’t happen he got mad about it.”

The stuff of NFL lore now suggests that Roethlisberger’s crew was further flummoxed when the Cleveland Browns passed on him at pick No. 6. But Big Ben doesn’t tell it that way.

“They kind of needed a quarterback. It’s only a couple of hours from my hometown (Findlay, Ohio). It seemed like it made sense. We truly didn’t think that was going to happen. But if it did happen, it would’ve made sense,” Roethlisberger recalled. “Looking back now I shouldn’t have wanted to go to Cleveland. I’m glad I didn’t. No offense, Cleveland. But, at the time, as a young guy, you’ll go anywhere. At the time, when they passed on me, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s the end of the world.’ It wasn’t like that.”

From there, Roethlisberger said he felt like the waiting game was going to be on until the Buffalo Bills selected at No. 13. But, to his surprise, the Steelers called agent Leigh Steinberg’s phone when they got on the clock before pick No. 11.

“We had no clue about Pittsburgh. Zero,” Roethlisberger insisted. “After the whole thing (with Manning and Rivers) happened, we thought it was Buffalo. We really did not think anything about Pittsburgh. When the phone rang, we were like, ‘What in the world? What’s going on?’ … Pittsburgh never got brought up at our table that I can remember.”

That may be how Ben viewed it. But there had been plenty of speculation in town about him and the other quarterbacks on the board in the weeks leading up to the draft, even if the leader in the clubhouse seemed to be Arkansas offensive lineman Shawn Andrews (who eventually went at pick No. 16 to the Philadelphia Eagles).

When head coach Bill Cowher got on the phone, though, Roethlisberger knew it was official.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been spit on through a phone,” Roethlisberger joked. “But it’s coach Cowher. It’s legendary. The fact he was on the phone. It was like, holy cow. This is pretty cool.”

But Roethlisberger didn’t just share old draft stories during the interview. Here are some other topics he addressed:

• Roethlisberger admitted he was thinking the Steelers would pick a quarterback in Round 1 unless they would have been inclined to address an issue along the offensive line.

“I know they got some linemen in free agency (James Daniels, Mason Cole),” Roethlisberger said. “Do they feel confident that those are the guys? If there was a chance that there was a really good center out there, they could get him and move Kendrick (Green) to guard. And shore up that line with Kendrick and another guy and have a really good line for a long time. And then find whatever quarterback you really want later. Or next year.”

That’s not the first time Roethlisberger had hinted at a position switch for Green. He did so in December, too.

The quote is even more interesting now since Daniels is on board. Because it’s clear Roethlisberger isn’t wild about Green as a center. But he appears to feel he may work out at guard.

So if he thought a rookie draft choice should be considered to snap the ball and Daniels had been signed to occupy one guard spot and Kevin Dotson is the incumbent at left guard, who does Green displace? Or what becomes of Cole?

Let’s see if the Steelers ever give as much consideration to what will happen there as we just did or if Green just gets another crack at the starting center job.

• Roethlisberger also dismissed any notion of a Tom Brady-esque return from a brief retirement. Even though he says tight end Pat Freiermuth is sending him sad pictures of his empty locker, complete with crying face emojis.

“I’ll miss (the season) when it comes. But right now when I see people reporting for voluntary workouts … nah,” Roethlisberger said.

He also added a few other reasons why he’s not considering a return.

“First off, my coach and general manager don’t want me back,” Roethlisberger said with a quick laugh. “Second of all, I’m pretty content with where I’m at, being a bus driver, making lunches in the morning (for his kids). That’s pretty good.”

As I mentioned, Roethlisberger said that line about G.M. Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin with a quick laugh. A real quick one.

Does the phrase “ribbing/joking on the square” mean anything to you?

• Finally, Big Ben also took a jab at commissioner Roger Goodell for his bear hug routine on stage with first-round picks.

Remember, it was Goodell that suspended Roethlisberger for six games (reduced to four) in 2010 in the wake of sexual assault allegations that never manifested into criminal charges.

“I can’t get fined anymore,” Roethlisberger said. “I tell guys now, ‘Do you all realize you’re going to hug Roger, and then in about a year you are gonna (say), why did I hug that guy?’ They don’t get it though. It’s OK. It’s their moment. They are going to hug. It’s going to be great. Roger, it’s his time to shine, and he gives them the biggest bear hug.”

Also remember, Roethlisberger is old enough that he didn’t get the manly Goodell embrace. He just got a handshake from Paul Tagliabue.

Sounds like Roethlisberger is plenty happy with that.

