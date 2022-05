The Jets came away with a ton of rookie talent this week, improving on both sides of the ball during the 2022 NFL draft. New York made a whopping three first-round picks, headlined by Ahmad Gardner, the fourth overall selection. But the Cincinnati star was far from the only impact player Gang Green picked up. Several of his fellow draft picks figure to play a big role for the Jets this season and in the years to come.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO