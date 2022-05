It'll either be the couch or Tampa Bay for Rob Gronkowski in 2022 ... 'cause the tight end tells TMZ Sports the only team he'd come back to the NFL for is the Buccaneers. We got Gronk just before he partied his face off at his "Gronk Beach" fiesta in Las Vegas on Friday ... and he told us he's down to just two options for his immediate future.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO