Bill focusing on mental health supports for kids clears Senate

The school year is winding down, but parental anxiety isn't. That's because after a tough two years dealing with all the fallout of the COVID pandemic, we're also learning just how much children and youth are struggling with mental health issues, even as the pandemic-related restrictions ease. In their 2022 trend report, the American Psychological Association called the situation a crisis. But our next guest says that this crisis isn't new, that in fact, children and youth have been struggling for years now, and that the toxic politics tying the issue to the COVID pandemic isn't helping. Judith Warner, a journalist and author who's written extensively about mental health issues, wrote about all this recently for The Washington Post Magazine in a piece titled "The Children's Mental Health Crisis Didn't Start With the Pandemic." And she's with us now to tell us more. Judith Warner, thanks so much for joining us.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO