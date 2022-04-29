ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County Fleet Management named No.1 in U.S.

By IE Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Bernardino County Fleet Management has been named the top fleet in the United States by the National Association of Fleet Administrators. The fleet management team, which acquires and...

CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again

Key indicators show Covid-19 is on the rise in the valley. The city of Palm Springs is reporting new wastewater data that shows steadily increasing levels of the virus. Last weekend, Palm Springs hot spot for live music and fun The Alibi temporarily shuttered its doors due to Covid-related staff shortages and increasing risks. The The post With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Coyote attack injures girl on Southern California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers located an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vacant church catches on fire near downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs first responders are working to contain a structure fire at a previously destroyed church on the 200 block of W Baristo Road. Palm Springs Fire Dept. Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3 that crews are working a 2nd alarm fire at the church. There are currently 10 fire engines on scene, including The post Vacant church catches on fire near downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

