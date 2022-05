PHILADELPHIA – A week after signing his contract tender to return to the Eagles for the 2022 season, a versatile offensive lineman is no longer with the team. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Eagles released Nate Herbig. Herbig, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Eagles in 2019, started in 17 games over the past two seasons when the starting guards have missed time due to injuries. Herbig’s versatility is valued because he can also play center, something he did when Jason Kelce injured his leg against the Jets last season.

