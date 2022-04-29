ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Experts Say You Should Never Drink This Beverage If You Want Youthful Skin—It Adds Years To Your Face!

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpO8u_0fNvCzeN00

The things we choose to put into our bodies play a huge role in our skin health. While serums , cleansers, and other skincare products have a significant effect as well, it’s important to remember that consuming certain things, from foods to beverages to supplements, can make or break the state of your skin. If you’re searching for the best solution to an aging complexion, sometimes it’s best to tackle the issue from the inside out. That may mean cutting out certain components of your diet—perhaps even the beverages you love the most.

To learn more, we spoke to experts Jay Cowin, nutritionist for ASYSTEM , Dr. Fabianna , best-selling author and Global Health Ambassador, and nutritionist Morgyn Clair of Sprint Kitchen . They all pointed us towards one beverage that can add years to your face: alcohol.

The things we choose to put into our bodies play a huge role in our skin health. While serums , cleansers, and other skincare products have a significant effect as well, it’s important to remember that consuming certain things, from foods to beverages to supplements, can make or break the state of your skin. If you’re searching for the best solution to an aging complexion, sometimes it’s best to tackle the issue from the inside out. That may mean cutting out certain components of your diet—perhaps even the beverages you love the most.

To learn more, we spoke to experts Jay Cowin, nutritionist for ASYSTEM , Dr. Fabianna , best-selling author and Global Health Ambassador, and nutritionist Morgyn Clair of Sprint Kitchen . They all pointed us towards one beverage that can add years to your face: alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAtww_0fNvCzeN00

Alcohol

If you love to have a drink (or three, or six) on a Friday night, we can't say we blame you. However, if you really want to promote a healthy, youthful complexion, experts say it's probably best to stop drinking alcohol—or at least limiting your intake as much as possible.

"Alcohol unfortunately accelerates skin aging, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, red cheeks and purple capillaries," Dr. Fabianna says. This especially becomes a problem when you're drinking a lot of alcoholic beverages on a regular basis. "Excessive drinking can add years to your face and dehydrate the entire body," she warns.

If you know much about skin health, you know that dehydration is a major culprit of skin issues, along with a myriad of other health concerns. "Dehydration can lead to several skin problems, including dry skin, wrinkles, and acne," Cowin notes. "Additionally, alcohol is a known toxin that can damage the skin over time. It’s important to limit your intake to protect your skin and keep it from aging faster."

Clair emphasizes the same dangers of dehydration: "When skin lacks moisture it shows signs of aging more quickly," she says, noting that beauty pitfalls like fine lines and wrinkles become more prominent with frequent alcohol consumption.

Dr. Fabianna agrees that drinking alcohol in excess will cause your skin to age more quickly than you may like. "You will lose the skin's healthy glow and natural luminosity," she warns.

So, does this mean you should stop drinking alcohol cold turkey? In a perfect world, the answer is yes. You'd likely see immense improvements in your complexion if you never took another sip of liquor again. However, we don't expect you to be perfect, and there's still hope for youthful skin if you drink in moderation. "It depends on the person and how their individual body responds to alcohol, but one drink per week shouldn’t have too much effect, especially if staying otherwise hydrated," Clair assures.

As far as skin-healthy alternatives go, Cowin suggests keeping your beverages basic and hydrating. "Opt for clean, calorie-free options like water or green tea," he says. "Water is essential for keeping the skin hydrated and helps to flush out toxins. This prevents the skin from drying out and becoming wrinkled, while green tea is full of antioxidants that can help protect the skin from aging and other damage. Additionally, green tea has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and puffiness." Sounds perfect! We'll go hydrate right away.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Alcoholic Beverages#Skin Aging#Liquor#Drinking Alcohol#Asystem#Global Health#Sprint Kitchen
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Drinks
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Smoother, Younger-Looking Complexion

Apart from a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, exercise, a healthy sleep schedule and using the right products, another way to get smoother, youthful-esque skin is through supplementation. If you’re new to beauty supplements and don’t know where to start— look no further. We checked in with skin and health experts who detailed one essential supplement that you should take (apart from collagen, of course). Read on for tips from Soraya Ali-Hope, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals chemist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist, who all recommend a supplement that you may be familiar with inn your other beauty products.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Start Eating Immediately Over 40 To Brighten Dull Skin

As the weather gets warmer, many of us naturally want to show off more glowing, radiant skin. If your complexion has felt and looked dull or sunken, this could be signaling that you need to hydrate more, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, and of course, consume a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet. We checked in with skincare experts for 4 food suggestions that are often linked to brighter, more luminous skin over 40. Read on for tips from Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is Actually The Most Useless Ingredient For Anti-Aging

Any healthy anti-aging skincare routine requires a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise, a consistent sleep schedule and of course, products to help you attain a youthful-esque glow. With that said, it can feel overwhelming to begin shopping for anti-aging skincare products, especially with so many out there each advertising different benefits. We checked in with skincare experts to learn more about one common product and ingredient that may not be as effective as it appears. Read on for advice, tips and suggestions from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, M.D. and skincare expert Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D. who detail what to look out for instead to support an optimal complexion.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take Over 40 To Keep Your Skin Glowing

Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, like mental health and self-esteem. If you already eat a well-balanced diet, hydrate often, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, have a dermatologist-approved skincare routine and now are considering supplementation over 40, read on for tips and suggestions from skincare and health experts. We checked in with supplement expert Jordan Dorn, holistic nutritionist and co-founder of Zuma Nutrition, as well as registered nutritionist, personal trainer and health expert Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, of ASYSTEM, for 3 supplements you need on your radar to age gracefully.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy