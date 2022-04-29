ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County holds three coroner's inquiries

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - This week, Missoula County is holding inquests for three separate deaths involving law enforcement. These inquests are for Pedro Luis Cruz Jr. who died during a standoff with police in September 2020, Brendan Galbreath who reportedly died by suicide after a chase with police and Johnny Lee Perry...

