ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nepal is cutting its official workweek, hoping a longer weekend will help save the country’s economy

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HABpT_0fNvCtM100

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Nepal is facing burnout on a macroeconomic scale.

The pandemic has drained Kathmandu's foreign reserves to dangerous lows, forcing the government to decide what imports it can and can’t afford to bring into the country. On Wednesday, Nepal halted the imports of some luxury goods, like alcohol, tobacco, motorcycles, and pricy mobile phones, which follows an earlier import ban on cars and cosmetics.

And to save on oil imports—which Nepal needs for transportation—Nepal decided to shorten its workweek.

Starting May 15, the Nepalese workweek will officially scale down from five and a half days to just five. Kathmandu bills this as giving workers two days of holiday a week, which most of the U.S. would recognize as a regular weekend.

Nepal spends roughly $8.2 million a day on fuel imports, and the country's state-owned oil company announced in January that it was effectively bankrupt.

Nepal’s total imports of all goods have increased by 38.6% since last July, the start of the country’s fiscal year, to reach $10.7 billion, versus $1.2 billion in exports. Meanwhile foreign exchange reserves have fallen 18% over the same period to about $9.6 billion, equal to about six months’ worth of exports, according to Reuters.

Nepal gets much of its foreign reserves through remittances made by overseas Nepalese, and the tourism industry. Roughly 60% of Nepal’s foreign reserves come from remittances sent by overseas workers, yet remittance flows declined 3% between mid-July and mid-March as overseas work dried up. Nepal also gets foreign currency from the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID pandemic. Just over 150,000 tourists entered Nepal last year, compared to almost 1.2 million in 2019.

Nepal’s balance-of-payments problem comes at the same time as a much more serious foreign exchange crisis hits Sri Lanka. The South Asian island is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, as a rapid decline in its foreign reserves leave it unable to buy necessary goods from overseas and unable to make debt payments to foreign bondholders.

Sri Lankans, frustrated by food and fuel shortages, are now protesting the government, and Sri Lanka’s leaders are currently in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund regarding a bailout to help the country pay back its creditors.

Fortunately, Nepal may not be in quite such dire straits as Sri Lanka. The former country has much less debt, equal to almost 50% of GDP. By comparison, Sri Lanka’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 104% in 2021.

And tourists are starting to return to the Himalayas, bringing much needed foreign cash to Nepal. In March, Nepal reported 42,000 visitors for the month, the highest monthly total in over two years.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Gross Domestic Product#Nepalese#Reuters
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

122K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy