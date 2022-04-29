Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cass, northwestern Henry, northeastern Bates, southwestern Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and western Johnson Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Tapawingo to near East Lynne to 8 miles southeast of Adrian. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Odessa, Holden, Lake Lotawana, Garden City, Lone Jack, Wellington, Lake Tapawingo, Urich, Creighton, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Levasy, Lake Lafayette and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 16 and 41. Interstate 470 between mile markers 15 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
