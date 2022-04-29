ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cimarron FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coal THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN COAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi, New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mississippi, New Madrid and southeastern Stoddard Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canalou to near Wardell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Canalou around 955 PM CDT. Sikeston around 1000 PM CDT. Matthews and Marston around 1005 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include East Prairie, Charleston, Anniston and Wyatt. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 33 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Parmer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Bailey, Castro and Parmer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Persistent onshore winds bringing a high risk of rip currents and elevated surf and water levels to area beaches. * WHERE...Gulf-facing Beaches in Southeast Texas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may be possible from higher than usual water levels at high tide.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected. * WHERE...The central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle as well as much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison, northern Franklin and northeastern Crawford Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Fern, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include St. Paul... Cass Saint Paul... Kingston Aurora... Boston Pettigrew... Japton Witter... Fern Jethro... Bidville Red Star... Combs Locke... Turners Bend Lonelm... Dutton Barnes... Redding MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cass, northwestern Henry, northeastern Bates, southwestern Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and western Johnson Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Tapawingo to near East Lynne to 8 miles southeast of Adrian. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Odessa, Holden, Lake Lotawana, Garden City, Lone Jack, Wellington, Lake Tapawingo, Urich, Creighton, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Levasy, Lake Lafayette and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 16 and 41. Interstate 470 between mile markers 15 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone; Taney Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Taney, central Christian, Stone, Barry and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Verona to near Cassville to 6 miles north of Grandview. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Branson... Lake Taneycomo Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Table Rock State Park... Aurora Hollister... Cassville Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Forsyth... Marionville Clever... Merriam Woods Crane... Shell Knob Kissee Mills... Billings MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, AND HUGO.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK

