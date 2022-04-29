Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mississippi, New Madrid and southeastern Stoddard Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canalou to near Wardell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Canalou around 955 PM CDT. Sikeston around 1000 PM CDT. Matthews and Marston around 1005 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include East Prairie, Charleston, Anniston and Wyatt. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 33 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO