Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, southeastern Grant,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:11:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER...SOUTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER...WESTERN DAVIS AND EASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Johnston, Marshall, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Johnston; Marshall; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JOHNSTON...EAST CENTRAL CARTER...NORTH CENTRAL MARSHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Scullin to near Mill Creek to 9 miles southeast of Dougherty to near Gene Autry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tishomingo, Dickson, Mannsville, Ravia, Mill Creek, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Russett, Lake Of The Arbuckles and Reagan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Coal, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Coal; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JOHNSTON...COAL...SOUTHERN PONTOTOC...NORTHWESTERN ATOKA...EAST CENTRAL MURRAY AND SOUTHERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Haywood to near Fittstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atoka, Coalgate, Allen, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Lehigh, Tupelo, Mill Creek, Calvin, Stuart, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Hickory, Clarita, Olney, Reagan, Connerville and Scullin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening by 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The county road east of Westport becomes impassable * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Monday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to a crest of 14.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PUSHMATAHA...SOUTHERN HASKELL...LATIMER AND PITTSBURG COUNTIES At 1003 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Quinton to 2 miles southeast of Wilburton to 11 miles southeast of Blanco, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Wilburton Clayton... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Savanna Red Oak... Mccurtain Crowder... Alderson Kinta... Albion Ashland... Higgins Haywood... Tuskahoma Mc Curtain... Kiamichi HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Parmer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Bailey, Castro and Parmer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected. * WHERE...The central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle as well as much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg; Pushmataha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PUSHMATAHA...SOUTHERN HASKELL...LATIMER AND PITTSBURG COUNTIES At 1003 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Quinton to 2 miles southeast of Wilburton to 11 miles southeast of Blanco, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Wilburton Clayton... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Savanna Red Oak... Mccurtain Crowder... Alderson Kinta... Albion Ashland... Higgins Haywood... Tuskahoma Mc Curtain... Kiamichi HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas...and southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Eastern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Natural Dam to 3 miles south of Sallisaw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Sallisaw... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Alma... Muldrow Roland... Mulberry Dyer... Gans Chester... Moffett Rudy... Cass Short... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Fern This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 27. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 305 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 36. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .Long duration major flooding is expected on Pembina River at Neche and Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo over the next seven days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

