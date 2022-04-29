Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Coal; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JOHNSTON...COAL...SOUTHERN PONTOTOC...NORTHWESTERN ATOKA...EAST CENTRAL MURRAY AND SOUTHERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Haywood to near Fittstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atoka, Coalgate, Allen, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Lehigh, Tupelo, Mill Creek, Calvin, Stuart, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Hickory, Clarita, Olney, Reagan, Connerville and Scullin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
