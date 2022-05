CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police took a carjacking suspect into custody Monday afternoon after he suspect bailed from a vehicle and ran into a building on the Northwestern University Chicago Campus, prompting an active threat warning. Police said a suspect in a carjacking that happened at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park was pursued into the Feinberg Pavilion at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St. A campus alert said at 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police tried to pull over the suspect at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. The suspect...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO