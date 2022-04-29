ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eskamani on state’s housing crisis: “People can’t afford to be Floridians anymore.”

By Danielle Prieur
wmfe.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Anna Eskamani and 27 other Democratic lawmakers want the Florida legislature to discuss the state’s affordable housing crisis during the next special session. The governor has called for a special session on property insurance rates at the end of May. The Democratic lawmakers, in a letter to...

www.wmfe.org

click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Votes Against Lowering Price of Insulin – His Answer? Diabetics Should Lose Weight Instead

An insensitive comment given Florida's diabetes problem. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Floridian Representative Matt Gaetz, was one of 193 House Republicans who in April voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. He's sadly not in a minority amongst members of the GOP who were against the bill - fortunately for American diabetics who rely upon the critical drug to stay alive, the vote passed with 193 votes in favor.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Disney tells investors that Florida is out of line

Walt Disney World isn't too worried that it’s a target of Republican scorn for criticizing Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, dubbed by critics “Don’t Say Gay” and aimed at stifling talk about gender and sexuality in public elementary schools.Driving the news: After Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Disney's private government, the company posted a statement reminding investors of an obscure provision in Florida's 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District law that bars the state from doing what it did.The statement refers to the state's "pledge" to "not limit or alter the rights of the District … until all such bonds together with interest … are fully met and discharged."What it means: The district carries some $1 billion in bond debt. Orange and Osceola counties would have to absorb that, which would lead to a huge tax spike for those residents.County officials are blasting the legislature's move.And the officials who run Disney's private government are confused about what it all means.Of note: Universal Studios and SeaWorld enjoy more tax breaks than Disney, per the Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE

