ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle is ally in fight for racial justice (Viewpoint)

By Grace Moreno
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I do not have a white voice. My English sounds like that of a TV news anchor — not a trace of accent from the times I immigrated to Texas or lived in Boston. Nevertheless, my voice is not white because it comes out of my thick brown lips, out of...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Easthampton, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Easthampton, MA
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#White Privilege#White People#Economy#Racial Justice#Racial Injustice#Racism#Easthampton High School
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Rep. David LeBoeuf of Worcester charged with OUI, blows 4x legal limit has ‘support’ from Dem leadership, but MassGOP calls for resignation, investigation

Worcester state Rep. David LeBoeuf has Democratic leaders support in “seeking help” after he allegedly drove drunk with a blood-alcohol content four times over the legal limit, but state Republicans are demanding his resignation and calling for an investigation into lawmakers’ behavior during budget week on Beacon Hill.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

First ‘How To Boston While Black Summit’ Is Underway

BOSTON (CBS) – The first ever How to Boston While Black Summit is now underway. The city’s Black leaders are coming together to network with members of the community and share their experience and goals for the future. “We have three days of convening with our community, other Black folks in Boston as well as allies to figure out how we create the city that we want to live in,” said Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier. “Our hope is that we can create this community where we can continue to attract and retain Black people so that we are included in this Boston that is changing.” There are a series of workshops talking about everything from navigating the professional landscape in the city to highlighting Black tech and social experiences.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half. The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability. “Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

People need to hear from Jan. 6 panel (Editorial)

The House committee investigating the deadly riot at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hasn’t been making a whole lot of noise of late. As such, many believe that the committee will turn out to have been a big dud, coming into being full of promise, but fizzling out like a wet firecracker on Independence Day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Gov. Charlie Baker is a popular Republican in a blue state. That's exactly why his party doesn't want him.

The most popular governor in America has no real political future. Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Republican, tops the list of America's most-beloved governors (again) in a new Morning Consult poll released this week. That's an extraordinary achievement: Massachusetts is among the bluest of blue states — President Biden won nearly two thirds of its votes in 2020 — but Baker has been remarkably popular for much of his tenure.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Do you think the tax burden is too high in Massachusetts?

A new study suggests Boston residents pay less in taxes than you might think. Massachusetts gets a bad reputation for being heavy on the taxes, but a new study suggests that the “Taxachusetts” nickname might not be entirely accurate. There’s no question that living in large cities is...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
74K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy