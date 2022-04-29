Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle is ally in fight for racial justice (Viewpoint)

BOSTON (CBS) – The first ever How to Boston While Black Summit is now underway. The city’s Black leaders are coming together to network with members of the community and share their experience and goals for the future. “We have three days of convening with our community, other Black folks in Boston as well as allies to figure out how we create the city that we want to live in,” said Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier. “Our hope is that we can create this community where we can continue to attract and retain Black people so that we are included in this Boston that is changing.” There are a series of workshops talking about everything from navigating the professional landscape in the city to highlighting Black tech and social experiences.

