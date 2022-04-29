Chesterfield 18-year-old identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Bundle Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Bundle Road Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at 6:46 p.m. on the 12400 block of Bundle Road. Police said a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling south on the road at a high speed while passing cars before the driver, identified as 18-year-old Ja’Vantay S. Wilkins, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

