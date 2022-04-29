ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield 18-year-old identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Bundle Road

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNaQF_0fNv8lZO00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Bundle Road Thursday evening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorcycle driver killed after losing control in Chesterfield crash

The crash occurred at 6:46 p.m. on the 12400 block of Bundle Road. Police said a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling south on the road at a high speed while passing cars before the driver, identified as 18-year-old Ja’Vantay S. Wilkins, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Cars
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Sports
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Yamaha#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy