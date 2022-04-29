ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian hit by lorry in Wythall dies

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 89-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in the early hours of Friday. It happened at the junction of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman leaps into canal to save baby in pushchair

A woman helped to save a baby's life by jumping into a canal after a pushchair rolled into the water. Lisa Peck said she and her husband had been walking near Leicester's Grand Union Canal on Tuesday when they stopped to talk to a mother whose toddler wanted to stroke their dogs.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to couple killed in A39 collision in Cornwall

Two people killed in a collision in Cornwall have been named by police. Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, both died at the scene of the crash in the Bude area on 18 April. The collision happened at about 11:00 BST on the A39 at Collamoor Head and involved...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Yard workers drowned in pig feed, manslaughter trial hears

Two yard workers drowned in pig feed after being overcome by fumes inside a tanker, a court has heard. Leicester Crown Court was told one of the workers, Nathan Walker, was asked to clean inside the tanker despite the risk of him being overcome by carbon dioxide. Gavin Rawson is...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cousins burned in Suffolk pub explosion climb Scafell Pike for charity

Two women have climbed Scafell Pike to raise money for a charity which helped them recover from horrific burns. Ashleigh Charlesworth, 28, and her cousin April Charlesworth, 29, were at the Kings Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk, a year ago when a bottle of fuel exploded close to them. They...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Dutch boy, 4, takes mother's car for a joyride

A four-year-old boy could have a future in Formula One after taking his mum's car for a drive in the Netherlands. Police in the central city of Utrecht said the child crashed into two parked cars on Saturday, before leaving the scene in his pyjamas and bare feet. Concerned bystanders...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Some facing evacuation orders refuse to leave homes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some families in Mora are standing their ground and staying. Annamarie Trujillo was able to evacuate to Albuquerque with her children but some of her family stayed behind. “I have my husband and his father that stayed back home because if they didn’t stay home, we would have lost our homes,” says Trujillo. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BBC

Van driver reported after railway bridge crash

A man has been reported for careless driving after a van struck a railway bridge in Dundee. Part of the vehicle's roof was crushed in the incident in St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, about 09:10 BST. Police said the road was closed for two hours after the van became lodged...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police begin dig in search for remains of murdered Lynda Spence

Police have started digging in a remote area of the Argyll countryside in the hunt for the remains of a woman who was tortured and killed more than a decade ago.Lynda Spence, 27, was murdered in 2011. Her killers were convicted but her remains have never been found.Forensic officers began scouring an area near Dunoon, in March, in the search for her body.Police Scotland said that a detailed assessment of the site has been completed and have began digging to search for further evidence.Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “A detailed assessment of the location has been completed and we have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

