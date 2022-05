DETROIT – The southern trailhead of the longest state-designated trail in the United States is now open on Belle Isle in Detroit, officials announced. The Ralph Wilson Gateway and Trail officially opened on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of work. The gateway is on the eastern end of the island and serves as the southern trailhead of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail. The Iron Bell stretches more than 2,000 miles across the state along two hiking and biking routes, connecting communities between Belle Isle in Detroit and Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula.

