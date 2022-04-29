ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kroger looking to fill thousands of roles during Saturday job fair

By Bobby Stilwell
 3 days ago

(WHNT) – Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring.

The company will be hosting a hiring fair for thousands of open roles across the Nashville Division Saturday afternoon. This hiring event has a twist – it’s hybrid, so virtual and on-site interviews will be conducted.

The Nashville Division includes 90 stores across North Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee, and Southern Kentucky.

Open roles across the Division include:

  • Store leaders
  • Customer service managers
  • Fulfillment center associates
  • E-commerce specialists
  • Digital marketing managers
  • Software engineers
  • Data architects
  • Delivery drivers
  • Warehouse workers
  • Machine operators
  • Category and procurement managers
  • Financial analysts
  • Pharmacists
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Project managers
  • Administrative support

For more information and registration information for the fair, which will be held from 1-5 p.m. CT, visit Kroger’s website .

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
