Macedon, NY

Macedon Man Arrested on Warrant

By Greg Cotterill
 3 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Macedon Man on a bench warrant issued out of Wayne County Court. Deputies...

NY
