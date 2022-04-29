Suspect hit during officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An officer-involved shooting that took place in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday has left one person injured.

Arkansas State Police said West Memphis Police Department responded to a theft at a Dollar General on East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they located a possible suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway. The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Nickalous Jones of Memphis, began fleeing the scene on foot, according to the press release.

As officers attempted to catch Jones, they say he began firing multiple shots toward them. West Memphis Police returned fired, striking Jones in the leg.

Officers also located another suspect, identified as 26-year-old Deangelo Wright of Memphis, and took him into custody without incident. Wright was also in possession of a stolen firearm.

“Whoever the officer was had to be telling him ‘halt, halt, halt.’ But evidently, he was doing wrong because he didn’t want to stop,” Ronnie Gatewood said.

Gatewood told WREG he was at his business on Broadway late Thursday night when he watched West Memphis Police officers chase a man across the road.

He says immediately after they ran by, he heard gunshots.

“They’re shooting all the time. They’re shooting all the time around here,” Gatewood said.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested and taken to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Police say both suspects were transported to the Crittenden County Detention Facility and advised of their charges.

Residents say the portion of Broadway was blocked off for hours as officers carried out their investigation. A spokesman with Arkansas State Police says the incident was initially reported as a non-life-threatening wound

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being carried out.

The West Memphis Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page Friday regarding rumors circulating on social media that a 14-year-old juvenile was shot during Thursday night’s incident:

There have been some unfortunate rumors circulating on social media that officers with this department shot and killed a 14-year-old juvenile last night and that is false. Our officers were answering calls for service and some unfortunate circumstances took place requiring one of our officers to have to fight for his life and use deadly force. This department will continue to be transparent and fight daily to build trust and cultivate unity within this community. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will conduct the investigation regarding the use of deadly force by one of our officers. West Memphis Police Department

