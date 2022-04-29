ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Suspect hit during officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

By Quametra Wilborn, Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An officer-involved shooting that took place in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday has left one person injured.

Arkansas State Police said West Memphis Police Department responded to a theft at a Dollar General on East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they located a possible suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway. The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Nickalous Jones of Memphis, began fleeing the scene on foot, according to the press release.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H6Xu_0fNv6Vti00
    Police investigating clothing found after incident (Bria Jones, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTDZz_0fNv6Vti00
    (Bria Jones, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZvCR_0fNv6Vti00
    (Bria Jones, WREG)

As officers attempted to catch Jones, they say he began firing multiple shots toward them. West Memphis Police returned fired, striking Jones in the leg.

Officers also located another suspect, identified as 26-year-old Deangelo Wright of Memphis, and took him into custody without incident. Wright was also in possession of a stolen firearm.

“Whoever the officer was had to be telling him ‘halt, halt, halt.’ But evidently, he was doing wrong because he didn’t want to stop,” Ronnie Gatewood said.

Gatewood told WREG he was at his business on Broadway late Thursday night when he watched West Memphis Police officers chase a man across the road.

He says immediately after they ran by, he heard gunshots.

“They’re shooting all the time. They’re shooting all the time around here,” Gatewood said.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested and taken to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Police say both suspects were transported to the Crittenden County Detention Facility and advised of their charges.

Residents say the portion of Broadway was blocked off for hours as officers carried out their investigation. A spokesman with Arkansas State Police says the incident was initially reported as a non-life-threatening wound

3 charged in fatal shooting at Wolfchase hotel

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being carried out.

The West Memphis Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page Friday regarding rumors circulating on social media that a 14-year-old juvenile was shot during Thursday night’s incident:

There have been some unfortunate rumors circulating on social media that officers with this department shot and killed a 14-year-old juvenile last night and that is false. Our officers were answering calls for service and some unfortunate circumstances took place requiring one of our officers to have to fight for his life and use deadly force. This department will continue to be transparent and fight daily to build trust and cultivate unity within this community. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will conduct the investigation regarding the use of deadly force by one of our officers.

West Memphis Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis police blame TN gun laws after Beale shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are again taking aim at Tennessee’s gun laws after a downtown shooting they say involved a stolen gun. One person was critically injured early Thursday in a shooting on Beale Street, the second recent shooting in the entertainment district. Two people involved have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Violent Crime
WREG

Victim hit in head with gun over rent money: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for two counts of aggravated assault after police say he hit a woman in the head with a handgun during an argument over rent money. The incident happened in Feb. on the 5400 block of Oak Bark Drive. The victim told officers that Landeon Wright, 24, had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed while visiting friend in Tunica, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after someone fired shots outside a home in Tunica County, Mississippi Tuesday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 911 call from Deondre Jones stating someone fired shots into his home in the 2400 block of Kirby Road. One person was shot multiple times. The […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Security guard killed outside Orange Mound club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is dead after an overnight shooting at a club in Orange Mound Sunday. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Park Avenue outside of a club around 4:20 a.m. Family members said the victim was Vincent Lasane, Jr. and he recently started the job. “All I know is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fugitive wanted for murder captured in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for first degree murder out of Memphis has been apprehended by the US Marshals in Mississippi. Demetrius Davison, 27, was wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a shooting on April 4, 2022 on Edsel Avenue. Police found a man shot multiple times inside his vehicle. While the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy