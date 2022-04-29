ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

One of the dresses from 'The Wizard of Oz' is up for auction

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

For decades, a version of the dress Judy Garland wore in the movie was assumed lost at Catholic University of America, where it had been given to someone in the drama department in the early 1970s. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
NPR

Fady Joudah shares his favorite #NPRPoetry submissions

And finally, it's the last day of National Poetry Month for this year. We're sad, but we've loved the poems, as we do every year when we invite you to submit your original poems via Twitter and TikTok using the #nprpoetry hashtag. And every weekend, we've invited an accomplished poet to come and share a few of the entries that stood out to them. For our last conversation - for this year, anyway - we've called upon Dr. Fady Joudah. And yes, he is a physician as well as a poet. His latest poetry collection is called "Tethered To Stars." And he is with us now. Dr. Fady Joudah, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Tokyo cafe caters to people who have put off their writing assignments

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a new cafe catering to specific procrastinators opening in Tokyo. It's called the Manuscript Writing Cafe, and the staff won't let you leave until you've finished your assignment. Now, to get in, writers have to state their goal and deadline. Then every hour, the staff checks in. You could even select your preferred level of nagging. So to review - a place with plenty of coffee and people nagging you to finish your work. That's every single newsroom in America. It's MORNING EDITION.
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

Bon Iver's S. Carey releases solo project 'Break Me Open'

SEAN CAREY: (Singing) And I'm waking up in another man's lifetime - all that I failed to see. Will you hear my plea?. SIMON: Sean Carey joins us now from Eau Claire, Wis. Thanks so much for being with us. CAREY: Thanks for having me. SIMON: Eau Claire's a beautiful...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Wizard Of Oz#The Dress#The Drama Department#Npr
NPR

You can find anything on Wikipedia — even the weird and wacky

If you've ever wanted to learn quickly about almost any topic, chances are you head to Wikipedia. The site has more than 6 million articles in English, and some of the topics are, well, just plain weird. There's one on how hotels fold their toilet paper - that could be useful - but there's also a list of the world's wealthiest animals, a Swiss political party that wants to end the use of PowerPoint. It's these absurd and humorous entries that have inspired Annie Rauwerda.
EAST LANSING, MI
NPR

Life Kit: How to tell a good story

You don't have to be a professional storyteller to tell a good story. And we all do tell stories constantly to our friends, our families, even our co-workers. For our Life Kit series, NPR's Elise Hu spoke with the directors of the storytelling organization The Moth, to find out how anyone can learn to tell stronger and more meaningful stories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NPR

Country music star Naomi Judd dies at 76

Country music star Naomi Judd, mother of singer Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. Announcing her death, Judd's daughters wrote on Twitter, today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation.
MUSIC
NPR

New techno music exhibit transcends borders

A traveling exhibition opening this month in Montreal, Canada, caught our attention. It's called Techno Worlds, and it's all about the history, roots and significance of electronic techno music. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) MARTIN: That's a track by Abdul Qadim Haqq, one of the artists featured in Techno Worlds. The exhibition,...
MUSIC
NPR

'Welcome to Paradise' podcast works through the lingering pain of an abusive marriage

Over the years, Canadian journalist Anna Maria Tremonti has covered some of the biggest stories around the world, from intense armed conflicts to long-running social problems, eventually becoming the host of "The Current," Canada's top current affairs show. But her latest venture, a podcast called "Welcome To Paradise," isn't about her globetrotting career. It's about the secrets she carried with her around the world until now.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Girlpool mixes rock, synth and dream pop in its electrifying new album, 'Forgiveness'

GIRLPOOL: (Singing) I just miss how it felt standing next to you, wearing matching dresses before the world was big. I just miss how it felt standing next to you... SHAPIRO: They called themselves Girlpool, and since then, their sound has only gotten bigger and bigger. Our reviewer, Miguel Perez, says the Los Angeles band's new album, "Forgiveness," is a far cry from their debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy