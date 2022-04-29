ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Showers possible this weekend

By Jill Gilardi
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weekend starts off on a dry and mild note. Temperatures initially in the lower 60s and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will flow from the south at 10-15 mph. With humidity levels on the increase, we can’t rule out some widely...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Scattered storms return this weekend as temperatures remain warm

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are back by this weekend. However, it will not be a washout. There will be times of dry weather. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will not be quite as cool. It will only cool to the upper...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Birmingham, AL
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#North Alabama#Central Alabama#Sunscreen#Wbrc#Usfl
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Threats Return to Plains Again Late This Week

Once again, severe thunderstorms will return to the Plains later this week. Large hail, damaging winds and at least a few tornadoes are possible. More heavy rain, even wet snow, is also forecast for the storm-weary northern Plains. This could exacerbate existing flooding in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Severe...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Storm systems moving across US this week

Another active week is setting up across the country with several storm systems crashing into the Northwest and then diving over the central U.S., bringing severe weather, the risk of flooding and snow behind it. Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average for the Northern and Central Plains...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/29 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will get off to another cold start with wind chills in the 30s. For the remainder of the day, it will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. Tonight won't be quite as windy with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Then showers are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy