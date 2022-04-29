Route 224 reopens after truck explosion in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- An accident in Boardman Friday caused an explosion after a truck fueled by natural gas hit a displaced manhole cover.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Route 224 in front of Mill Creek Park.

Officials say the driver hit a displaced manhole cover, which bounced up and ruptured the fuel tank, causing an explosion.

The driver was able to get out of the truck but did suffer some minor injuries.

Route 224 was blocked from West Boulevard to Tippecanoe Road as crews worked to clean up the accident. They were on the scene for more than three hours.

The traffic delay impacted commuters and some local businesses.

“The sun’s out so I assumed that it was going to be a pretty busy day, but then I got here and saw how barren the parking lot was and I was like OK, this is how it’s going to be,” said Lexi Denney, an employee at nearby Avocado Juicery.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Boardman Township police and fire departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation were on the scene.

