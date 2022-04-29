Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes go back-to-back in NFL Draft first round

Garrett Wilson was a first-round pick. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Former Buckeyes go back-to-back in NFL Draft first round

The first-round domination by Ohio State continued this year.

Former Buckeyes receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went back-to-back in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, giving Ohio State its first receivers to be first-round picks since 2007.

Wilson was selected with the No. 10 overall pick by the New York Jets, while Olave went No. 11 overall to the New Orleans Saints, who traded up to make sure they got Olave. Oh, and former Buckeyes receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama for his final season after two years at Ohio State, went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions.

The Buckeyes only had two first-round picks. But those two were impressive to go back-to-back. And those receivers can now begin to terrorize opposing defenses at the next level.

Lettermen Row’s Birm updates Carnell Tate recruitment

Lettermen Row recruiting expert Jeremy Birmingham updated the Ohio State recruiting efforts for five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Part of it can be found below:

Through it all though, the Buckeyes have stayed in the conversation. The conversation has probably grown more contentious in recent weeks and its understandable for that to happen. Ohio State has recruited Tate longer than any other program in the country and the longer his recruitment takes, the more players come off the board. Carnell Tate is one of the top players in the country and the Buckeyes have, and will, let other players pass waiting for his decision. That can’t be the case forever though. If the relationship between the two sides is as strong as it seems then honest — and sometimes uncomfortable — conversation is necessary to know how to proceed. Again, if the relationship is real and strong, it can and will withstand those hard discussions. Lettermen Row recruiting expert Jeremy Birmingham

ICYMI: Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

At the college level, that means Ohio State players are entering the transfer portal and the coaching staff is evaluating whether there are any possible fits to bring in to supplement the lineup this year.

In the NFL, it’s time for the Draft — which will feature another handful of Buckeyes on the move after wrapping up their careers on campus and preparing to make the transition to the professional ranks.

The Lettermen Live crew took a closer look at the impact for Ohio State on both fronts during a fun, casual conversation at Roosters on Monday. And with former Buckeyes Bobby Carpenter and Justin Zwick joined by Lettermen Row staffers Austin Ward and Spencer Holbrook along with Nicole Cox of Roosters, there was plenty of ground covered talking about the next moves for the program.

With a handful of Buckeyes already entering the transfer portal ahead of the May deadline and a couple projected first-round picks looking to come off the board on Thursday night at the NFL Draft, that was where the chat started — but certainly not where it ended.

