Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Home In SW OKC

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in NW Oklahoma City. News 9's Hunter McKee was live at the scene with the latest details on the incident at 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northeast side. The fire was located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Coltrane Road. Authorities said a call came from a neighbor who saw flames coming from a bedroom window. Everyone made it out of the house....
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say lightning sparked a house fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Fire department officials said crews responded to a fire at a home near Northwest 178th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities did not report any injuries, but the fire forced a family out into the rain.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after authorities found a woman's body over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma County. The sheriff's office said the homicide occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Luther Road. A neighbor, who said she spent all her free time with the victim, told...
The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
