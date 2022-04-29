ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Home In SW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northeast side. The fire was located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Coltrane Road. Authorities said a call came from a neighbor who saw flames coming from a bedroom window. Everyone made it out of the house....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Lightning sparks northwest Oklahoma City house fire, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say lightning sparked a house fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Fire department officials said crews responded to a fire at a home near Northwest 178th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities did not report any injuries, but the fire forced a family out into the rain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Investigation underway after woman killed in southeast Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after authorities found a woman's body over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma County. The sheriff's office said the homicide occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Luther Road. A neighbor, who said she spent all her free time with the victim, told...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

