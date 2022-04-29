ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Electric Rosary review – spooky cyber-sister spurs startling visions

By Catherine Love
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqjPx_0fNv4F5k00
Secrets revealed … Breffni Holahan as Mary in Electric Rosary in Manchester.

Startling and audacious in its conception, Tim Foley’s play collides religion and technology, ritual and algorithms, tradition and innovation. A Bruntwood prize for playwriting winner in 2017, and only just receiving its premiere now, it is a brilliant example of what the competition should be all about.

As the play opens, St Grace’s Convent is in trouble. The mother superior has died, the coffers are almost empty and morale is low. In desperation, Elizabeth, the new acting mother, brings in Mary – a council-funded robot who divides opinion among the sisters. But could she be the miracle they all need?

Like its narrative, Foley’s play is a crucible of old and new. At its heart is a relatively traditional, character-driven comedy drama about an isolated group of women confronted with a newcomer. As played by an excellent cast, the petty squabbles and power struggles of a community facing obsolescence are all deeply believable and often very funny. But this reality is unsettled by eruptions of the strange and otherworldly, whether in the form of robotics or spirituality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVXcH_0fNv4F5k00
Wonder and intrigue … Yandass Ndlovu as Child in Electric Rosary. Photograph: Helen Murray

In the best sci-fi tradition, Foley limits the outlines of his near-future world to tantalising hints about altered seasons, automated workers and restless Luddites. The action stays confined to the convent, with turmoil shimmering on the horizon. The play is less concerned with the specificities of this world and more interested in what artificial intelligence means for the essential business of being human.

Director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart amplifies the wonder and intrigue of this story, maximising its ambiguities and moments of awe while drawing on the inherent theatricality of Catholicism. The robot at the drama’s centre, meanwhile, is played with uncanny precision by Breffni Holahan, who conveys Mary’s not-quite-humanness with subtle tilts of the head and eerie vocal inflections.

The great unravelling of the play’s second act, with its revelations both heavenly and human, occasionally feels overdone. There’s a lot crammed in here, between the visions seen, the secrets revealed and the outside world that starts knocking at the convent door. But it’s thrilling to see a new play of such ambition and ingenuity.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Saint-Narcisse review – witches, incest and self-pleasure

The latest film from Canadian queer-punk pioneer Bruce LaBruce is a sluttily sacrilegious story of incest, witches and wayward monks. It’s 1972 in Quebec, and motorbike-straddling stud Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) discovers that the mother he thought was dead is in fact alive and living in isolation with her mysteriously ageless lesbian lover. Elsewhere, there’s a monk who seems to be Dominic’s exact double – a source of great interest for a young man who is so infatuated by his own reflection that he spends most of his me-time snapping Polaroid selfies for the purposes of self-pleasure. Unfortunately, like Dominic’s hobby, the film is a bit too self-involved to be much fun for anyone else.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Foley
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visions#Electric Rosary#Luddites
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy