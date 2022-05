ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with COVID-19. Ryan O'Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues, who seized home-ice advantage from a Wild team they've had their way with in recent years.

