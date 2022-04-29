ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Woman surrenders after short standoff with police following shooting on West Side

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - An argument between a couple led to a woman being taken into custody after a short standoff situation with police. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSA

Four shot while filming music video at San Antonio barbershop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people involved in the filming of a music video at a Northwest side barbershop have been shot. KENS 5 is reporting that at around 2:15 A.M. Wednesday, the group was at the barbershop in the 3300 block of Wurzbach Road near Ingram Park Mall when someone drove up and started shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSA

San Antonio police need help IDing female robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the woman is wanted for a robbery at a business in the 8900 block of W. Military Drive on Tuesday. The woman reportedly assaulted a loss prevention officer as she was leaving.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Side#Autumn#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy