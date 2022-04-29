ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor Reynolds Allocates Funds For Destination Iowa

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kim Reynolds recently announced a new program to improve quality of life and one Iowa representative supports the initiative. House District 20 Representative Ray Sorensen says the new campaign called “Destination Iowa,” will allocate $100...

Steve Grandors
3d ago

So tell me this,..... Who can afford to "go around and see Iowa " at today's prices ????I'll be waiting.......

Genevieve Rafferty
2d ago

Reynolds'and crew across the state ignoring the Iowa residents to hustle for tourism (Davenport). Imagine a Cruise Ship on the Mississippi? No, dear, that's not a Beluga Whale, it's a floundering corporate Greed hustle sponsored by our Governor.

Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Georgia Passes Raw Milk Bill, But What Happened To Iowa’s?

Back in March, we told you about the bill that would legalize the sale of raw milk in Iowa. However, Iowa was not the only state that was discussing this bill. The Food and Drug Administration put a mandate on raw milk in 1987 which essentially banned the shipment of the product in interstate commerce. Since then, a vast majority of states are allowing raw milk sales.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA

