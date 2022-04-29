Wood Ducks score early, make lead stick in win
KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks got a run in each of the first two innings and made the lead stick thanks to good pitching and defense in a 2-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday.
Jose Corniell started and got out of a jam for the Wood Ducks as the Mudcats threatened in the first with a runner on second and a single up the middle by Eduardo Garcia sends the ball out to center fielder, Daniel Mateo, who threw a pretty one-hopper to nail Hedbert Perez at the plate.
The Woodies quack back, stealing four bases in the first. Osuna led off with a single and came around to score on a Maximo Acosta RBI single. The Woodies leave the bases loaded to end the inning, up 1-0.
To start the second off, the Mudcats leadoff with two singles, as the Woodies turn a double play and get a ground ball to end the inning, keeping the Mudcats off the board.
Alejandro Osuna gets aboard for the second time tonight with a walk, advancing to second on a balk. Jose Rodriguez drives Osuna in with another RBI single making it 2-0.
The Wood Ducks (8-9) and Carolina Mudcats (8-9) continue their series Friday tied 1-1, with the first pitch of the doubleheader set at 5 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.
