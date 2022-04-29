ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man United's Greenwood to remain on bail until mid-June

By Reuters
 3 days ago
April 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations that the 20-year-old raped and assaulted a woman, the police said on Friday.

Greenwood had been released in January on bail pending further investigations after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. He was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The allegations against Greenwood were posted on Instagram and later deleted.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to Reuters.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood remains suspended by United until further notice, while he was dropped by sportswear giant Nike in February. read more

The forward began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

