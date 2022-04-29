Oliphant Memorial Golf Scramble

Phil Mickelson sat out of the 2022 Masters, as the PGA Tour star was still away following his controversial comments on the upcoming Saudi League tour. However, the longtime PGA Tour star plans on returning to the course soon. Mickelson has officially filed to play in the PGA Championship and...
Tiger Woods' scouting trip to Southern Hills Country Club ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship was not without company last Thursday. Lost in the helicopter fly-overs, videos from outside property lines and speculation of Woods' participation in the year's second major championship was Southern Hills' director of golf, Cary Cozby.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals player Ickey Woods is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for his late son, Javonte Woods. Javonte, 16, died in 2010 after suffering from an asthma attack. The event, Fairways for Airways, is held at the Heritage Club in Mason. Fairways for Airways is to help educate...
The 2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Endycott, who earned the big win with a victory at The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala. Endycott ran away from the field in the first three days, and he closed out the five-shot win with a final round of even-par 70. The Aussie finished on 16-under 264 for the week.
Marilynn Smith was a pioneer for women’s golf. She was one of the 13 founding members of the LPGA and consistently welcomed new women, both young and old, to the game by taking them under her wing and becoming a mentor. For a decade she held a Pro-Am in Arizona with the goal to raise money for a scholarship she created to benefit high school golfers looking to compete at the next level.
