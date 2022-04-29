Oliphant Memorial Golf Scramble

Marilynn Smith was a pioneer for women’s golf. She was one of the 13 founding members of the LPGA and consistently welcomed new women, both young and old, to the game by taking them under her wing and becoming a mentor. For a decade she held a Pro-Am in Arizona with the goal to raise money for a scholarship she created to benefit high school golfers looking to compete at the next level.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO