ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Oliphant Memorial Golf Scramble

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOM is a Team Sponsor of the 13th Annual James Oliphant Memorial Golf...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Golf Star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson sat out of the 2022 Masters, as the PGA Tour star was still away following his controversial comments on the upcoming Saudi League tour. However, the longtime PGA Tour star plans on returning to the course soon. Mickelson has officially filed to play in the PGA Championship and...
GOLF
Fox 19

Ickey Woods hosts golf tournament fundraiser in honor of late son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals player Ickey Woods is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for his late son, Javonte Woods. Javonte, 16, died in 2010 after suffering from an asthma attack. The event, Fairways for Airways, is held at the Heritage Club in Mason. Fairways for Airways is to help educate...
MASON, OH
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Endycott, who earned the big win with a victory at The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala. Endycott ran away from the field in the first three days, and he closed out the five-shot win with a final round of even-par 70. The Aussie finished on 16-under 264 for the week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
East Valley Tribune

Golf event honoring Hall of Famer gearing up in Mesa

Marilynn Smith was a pioneer for women’s golf. She was one of the 13 founding members of the LPGA and consistently welcomed new women, both young and old, to the game by taking them under her wing and becoming a mentor. For a decade she held a Pro-Am in Arizona with the goal to raise money for a scholarship she created to benefit high school golfers looking to compete at the next level.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy