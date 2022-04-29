ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Elk, Greenwood, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elk;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .Long duration major flooding is expected on Pembina River at Neche and Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo over the next seven days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Actions are taken to protect the power plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cimarron FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Parmer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Bailey, Castro and Parmer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Johnston, Marshall, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Johnston; Marshall; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JOHNSTON...EAST CENTRAL CARTER...NORTH CENTRAL MARSHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Scullin to near Mill Creek to 9 miles southeast of Dougherty to near Gene Autry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tishomingo, Dickson, Mannsville, Ravia, Mill Creek, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Russett, Lake Of The Arbuckles and Reagan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected. * WHERE...The central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle as well as much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, AND HUGO.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...CENTRAL CLAY...NORTHEASTERN ARCHER AND SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Grady to near Ryan to near Wichita Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a 64 mph wind gust on the southwest side of Wichita Falls. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Henrietta, Ryan, Petrolia, Byers, Dean, Terral, Jolly, Sugden, Grady, Oscar, northeastern Lake Arrowhead, Lakeside City and Petersburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Persistent onshore winds bringing a high risk of rip currents and elevated surf and water levels to area beaches. * WHERE...Gulf-facing Beaches in Southeast Texas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may be possible from higher than usual water levels at high tide.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

