Carter’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.66.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $781.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.9 million.

