ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Silica Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KATY, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Friday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

The Katy, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $304.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLCA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

878K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy