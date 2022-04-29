Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $4.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.83 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.86 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

Aon shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 10%. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON